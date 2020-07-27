 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hyogo: Woman shoots (and misses) sleeping husband with crossbow

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 27, 2020

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police arrested a 33-year-old woman after she used a crossbow and a knife to attack her husband at their home in Kobe City’s Hyogo Ward on Sunday, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (July 26).

At just before 6 a.m., Miki Tarui, of no known occupation, allegedly fired a bolt from the crossbow at her husband, 36, as he slept. After the bolt missed his head, she slashed him in the neck with a knife.

Tarui telephoned police after her husband grabbed the knife from her. “I stabbed my husband with a knife,” she reportedly said.

Officers arriving at the scene arrested her on suspicion of attempted murder. The suspect admitted to the allegations, police said.

Tarui and her husband share the residence with their two children, both of whom were in another room at the time of the incident.

“We got into a fight before we went to sleep,” the husband told police.

Last month, police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly using a crossbow to shoot three of his relatives (three fatally) in Takarazuka City.

