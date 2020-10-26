Hyogo: Woman found dead on bed, man hanged in Akashi residence

HYOGO (TR) – A woman and a man were found dead inside a residence in Akashi City last week, a case that is being investigated as murder-suicide, police said, reports NHK (Oct. 24).

At around 2:00 p.m. on October 23, a male staff member for the city alerted police after finding “what seems like persons collapsed inside a residence.”

Officers arriving at the scene found the 82-year-old female resident dead atop a bed on the first floor. Meanwhile, a man, believed to be her husband, was found hanged on a staircase.

Police believe both persons died several days before the discovery.

According to police, the woman, who lived with her husband at the residence, suffered from dementia. The city staff member visited the residence as a part of a routine check.

The couple’s two sons had not heard from their parents “for between two or three days and became concerned.” They both arrived at the scene.

Though the man is likely the woman’s husband, who is aged in his 80s, police are working to confirm his identity.

With the residence showing no signs of having been ransacked, police suspect that the man killed his wife before taking his life.