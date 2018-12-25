 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hyogo: Woman, 26, accused of abducting teen boyfriend

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 25, 2018

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman for allegedly keeping a high school boy at her residence in Amagasaki City, reports the Kobe Shimbun (Dec. 23).

According to the Amagasaki-Minami Police Station, the woman, a company employee, held the boy, 16, at the residence between around 4:00 p.m. on December 22 and 4:50 a.m. the following day.

The woman, who has been accused of luring a minor in carrying out a kidnapping, admits to the allegations. “The boy said that he was troubled and came over,” the suspect was quoted.

Police believe the boy and the woman are engaged in a relationship. In September, the parents of the boy consulted with police after learning that he was not attending school. They added that he was likely involved romantically with the suspect.

The apprehension of the woman took place after the parents again contacted police early on December 23, saying that the boy had not returned home.

