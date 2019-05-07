Hyogo: Video shows drunken assault in Kobe

HYOGO (TR) – Perhaps he should have watched the security camera footage.

Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested Masahiro Matsumoto, a 48-year-old company employee, over the alleged assault of a 51-year-old male part-time employee in a shopping district in the Shinkaichi area of Hyogo Ward on May 4.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he remains unconscious.

In the footage, shot at around 11:15 p.m. that day, a man is seen landing at least two punches to the head of a second man as a third watches. Police then enter the frame and apprehend the perpetrator, later identified as Mastumoto.

“There was no assault. I got tangled up with the other party,” Matsumoto was quoted by police after his arrest for inflicting injury.

According to police, Matsumoto and the victim were not acquainted. The suspect was drunk at the time of the incident.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.