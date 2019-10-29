Hyogo school teacher not prosecuted over alleged molestation of 4 girls

HYOGO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a male elementary school teacher from Amagasaki City over the alleged molestation of four female students during an excursion earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 30).

Between around 10:00 p.m. on September 18 and 6:30 a.m. the following morning, Yu Ito, 32, allegedly fondled the bodies of the girls, aged 10 and 11, as they slept inside a lodging facility in the town of Kami, Hyogo.

Details of the acts actually committed by the suspect were not revealed due to the privacy of the victims, the Mikata Police Station said previously.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault later that month, Ito admitted to the allegations, police said previously.

On Tuesday, prosecutors from the Toyooka branch of the Kobe District Public Prosecutor’s Office revealed that Ito had not been prosecuted in the case. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

The incident took place during a three-night visit to the town by fifth-year students at the school. The victims slept in bunk beds inside the lodging facility, which had a capacity for 10 persons.

The matter emerged after the girls complained to a female teacher on the morning the 19th about “an unknown person carrying out obscene acts.”

The next day, a staff member lodged a complaint with a police substation. An examination of security camera footage showed Ito entering and exiting the lodging facility. No other teachers were seen in the footage, police said previously.