Hyogo police officer accused of filming up skirt of woman

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 53-year-old police officer over the alleged illicit filming of a woman inside a train carriage, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 20).

At around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Kohei Yamada, stationed at the Akashi Police Station, allegedly took tosatsu (or voyeur) footage up the skirt of the woman, 20, inside an Ao Line carriage between Shinkaichi and Shijimi stations.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating a public nuisance ordinance, Yamada denied the allegations. “I didn’t do it,” the suspect was quoted by the Miki Police Station.

According to police, the suspect stood in front of the woman as she sat inside the carriage. In carrying out the alleged crime, he lifted the hem of her skirt.

Upon the train’s arrival at Shijimi Station, she reported the matter to railway personnel. “The arrest of an officer is truly regrettable,” said Masanori Kitayama, a chief inspector. “Once the facts of the matter have been confirmed, we will deal with the matter harshly.”