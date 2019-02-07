Hyogo: Man accused of assaulting son with fists, oil can

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police on Tuesday arrested a 44-year-old man over the alleged assault of his son at their residence in Kakogawa City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 6).

At around 10:00 p.m. on January 31, Kensuke Yamamoto, an employee in the construction industry allegedly used his fists to repeated beat the boy, 10, in the side in their living room. He then struck him in the face with an oil can and canteen.

“I got mad when he didn’t complete his homework,” Yamamoto told the Kakogawa Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, the boy is enrolled in elementary school. On Monday, he reported the assault to a staff member at school.

The school then contacted the city office, which in turn alerted a child-family center. The boy is temporarily being held in protective custody.

The suspect lives at the residence with his wife and three sons. The couple’s second-youngest son, who is also believed to have been abused, is also being temporarily held in protective custody.

“I am constantly scared of my husband,” the suspect’s wife was quoted by police.