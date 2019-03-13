Hyogo: Man, 60, lived with older brother’s corpse for year

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police last month arrested a male Chinese national, 60, who admits to living with the corpse of his older brother in Kobe for nearly one year, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Feb. 21).

During questioning, the suspect, of no known occupation, told the Ikuta Police Station that his brother, about 10 years his senior, froze to death last spring. “I did’t report [his death] to the government office. I just left his remains as is,” he said.

The matter emerged after the suspect, who has been accused of abandoning a corpse, telephoned emergency services at around 12:30 p.m. on February 20. “I’ve packed by brother’s bones in a garbage bag,” he reportedly said.

Officers tipped off by emergency personnel found the bones at the entrance of the residence in the bag. The suspect is believed to have placed the bag near the door on around February 10.

Police are seeking to confirm the cause of death and the identity of the body.