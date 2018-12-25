 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hyogo: Man, 53, repeatedly stuck tampons on woman’s car

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 25, 2018

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 53-year-old man for repeatedly sticking tampons on her vehicle in Nishinomiya City earlier this year, reports the Kobe Shimbun (Dec. 23).

A man repeatedly stuck tampons on the vehicle of a woman in Nishinomiya City earlier this year
On seven occasions between July 29 and December 11, the suspect, a company employee, stuck tampons on the windshield of the vehicle of the womn, 38, while it was parked in front of her residence.

The suspect, who has been accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance, admits to the allegations, according to the Nishinomiya Police Station.

The tampons were unused. As well, the suspect is not acquainted with the victim, police said.

