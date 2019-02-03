Hyogo: Man, 30, accused of raping school girl in residence

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 30-year-old man over the alleged rape of middle school girl at her residence in Kawanishi City last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 3).

At around 1:30 a.m. on December 15, Junichi Sasaki, a part-time worker, allegedly intruded into the residence, located in the Nishitada area, by gaining access through an unlocked window on the first floor. He then sexually assaulted the girl, 15, a third-year student, as she slept.

Sasaki, who has been accused of coerced intercourse and trespassing, admits to the allegations, according to the Kawanishi Police Station.

At the time of the incident, the parents of the girl were on the second floor. After the girl told her parents what happened, they contacted police.

Sasaki surfaced as a person of interest after the results of a DNA analysis of evidence found at the scene proved to be a match for the suspect.