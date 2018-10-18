Hyogo: Man, 27, nabbed over stabbing in Amagasaki

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 27-year-old man over the stabbing of a male company employee in Amagasaki City last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 17).

At around 11:20 p.m. on September 28, Kohei Kitamura, of no known occupation, allegedly used a box cutter to slash the male victim, 47, in the neck and arm as he returned home on a road in the Higashisonodacho area.

The victim suffered serious injuries that will require three months to heal, police said.

Kitamura, who has been accused of robbery and attempted murder, partially denies the allegations. “I needed money to live. But I did not intend to kill,” the suspect was quoted by police.

On October 7, police found the suspect living in an unoccupied residence in the city following the crime. During questioning, his involvement in the stabbing emerged.

A subsequent examination of security camera footage taken near the scene of the crime revealed the presence of a person meeting the description of the suspect, police said.