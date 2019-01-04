Hyogo: Home of yakuza boss burglarized over New Year holiday

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the residence of a gang boss in Himeji City was burglarized over the New Year holiday, reports the Kobe Shimbun (Jan. 3).

Sometime between late December and January 1, the perpetrator entered the residence of the boss of a gang affiliated with the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi and stole a safe containing at least 2 million yen in cash.

The residence showed signs of having been ransacked, and precious metals were also found to be missing, police said.

At the time of the incident, the boss was in Kobe City to engage in New Year activities for the gang. Police suspect that the perpetrator knew the boss would be outside of the residence at the time.

The boss also serves as an upper-level member of the Yamaken-gumi, which is the key affiliate gang of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi.