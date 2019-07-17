Hyogo: Fugitive found at residence of relative

HYOGO (TR) – Police have arrested a 32-year-old man who fled from officers in a parking lot in Wakayama City, Wakayama Prefecture last week, reports TBS News (July 14).

At around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers apprehended Yuya Doihara, who also goes by the surname Boku, at the residence of a relative in Kobe City.

Doihara was placed on a nationwide wanted list after he fled from Wakayama Prefectural Police on July 10. After police found him to be driving a white sedan reported stolen in a parking lot, the suspect sped off, causing three officers to suffer light injuries.

Upon his arrest on Wednesday on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant and inflicting injury, Doihara admitted to the allegations, police said.

On July 11, the sedan was found abandoned in the town of Misaki, Osaka Prefecture about 10 kilometers away from the parking lot in Wakayama.

According to police, the vehicle was reported stolen in Yokohama City last December.