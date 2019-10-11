Hyogo: ‘Foul smell’ leads to discovery of skeletal remains in Amagasaki

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of skeletal remains at a vacant property in Amagasaki City on Thursday, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 11).

At just past 3:00 p.m., police received a report about “a strange smell” at the residence, located in the Kuriyamacho area. Officers arriving at the scene found the remains inside the rear seat of a vehicle stopped at the property.

Though the body is likely of an adult, the gender and approximate age of the person are not known. No personal items were found at the scene, police said.

In the middle of August, the owner of the car visited the property and did not observe anything unusual about the vehicle, police said.

In addition to identifying the remains, police are examining whether the case is the result of foul play.