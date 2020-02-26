Hyogo: Fireman not prosecuted over alleged indecent assault of girl

HYOGO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a male fireman over the alleged molestation of a teenage girl in Himeji City earlier this month, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 26).

At around midnight on February 5, Atsushi Fujii, 28, stationed at the Nishiharima Fire Department, is alleged to have molested the girl, 19, at a vacant property in the city.

“I was told to stop but I kissed [her],” the Himeji Police Station quoted the suspect, who was accused of indecent assault.

On Tuesday, prosecutors with Himeji branch of the Kobe District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Fujii. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

According to police, the incident took place as the girl was returning home. A passerby witnessed the girl being touched and taken to the vacant property.

An officer arriving at the scene then apprehended Fujii, who had been drinking.