Hyogo: DNA match leads to arrest in ’09 robbery of pachinko parlor

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old male construction worker over the stabbing and robbery of an employee at game parlor in Kobe 10 years ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 25).

According to the Ikuta Police Station, the results of a DNA analysis of evidence found on a knife dropped at the scene and on a nearby road proved to be a match for Otomo Aoteki.

Aoteki, who has been accused of robbery resulting in injury, admits to the allegations, police said.

At around 9:15 a.m. on September 7, 2009, Aoteki allegedly slashed the then 58-year-old manager of the pachi suro (pachinko slot) parlor, located in Chuo Ward, in the left arm as he prepared to open. The suspect then stole 3.3 million yen in cash.

The manager suffered an injury that required 30 days to heal, police said.

Police first arrested Aoteki over a separate robbery case in November of last year. It was during that investigation that the connection the case in 2009 was determined.