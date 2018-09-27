Hyogo: Construction worker accused of raping woman in park

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a male construction worker over the alleged rape of a woman in Sanda City earlier this month, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 26).

At around 1:00 a.m. on September 20, Osamu Sakomizu, 33, tailed the woman from a railway station. At a park, he is alleged to have sexually assaulted her. “I’ll rip your ear off,” he threatened.

Sakomizu, who has been accused of coerced intercourse, denies the allegations. “I didn’t do rape. It was consensual,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Sakomizu was not acquainted with the victim. After the incident, the suspect forbade her to speak about it. Through some unspecified means, he also obtained her telephone number.

On multiple occasions, Sakomizu telephoned the victim. “Hello, this is Osamu,” he said one time. “Are you fine? I’m a little worried. I’ll call again.”

Upon the apprehension of Sakomizu in a residential area near the crime scene, a camera from the network was present. In footage provided by the network, the suspect is shown pacing nervously before police swooped in.