Human fetus found at water treatment plant in Nagano

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a human fetus at a water treatment plant in the town of Shinano on Monday, reports TV Asahi (July 31).

At around 8:30 a.m., a male staff worker at the Kashiwara Treatment Plant found the male fetus, with umbilical cord still attached, at a garbage filter for incoming sewage.

The body did not have any external wounds. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death, police said.

The plant treats water for approximately 600 households and public facilities in the Furuma and Kashiwara areas of the town. Police suspect the fetus entered the facility sometime after July 27, the last day the garbage filter was checked by a staff member.

In seeking the whereabouts the mother of the child, police are treating the case as abandoning a corpse.