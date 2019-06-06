Hostesses not prosecuted over alleged theft of wallet from drunk pedestrian

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a pair of hostesses over the alleged theft of the wallet of a drunk pedestrian in the Ueno entertainment area of Taito Ward last year, reports Fuji News Network (June 7).

Last June, Hisako Nakagami, the 50-year-old manager of a “snack” hostess club, called out to the man, a 39-year-old company employee, as he commuted home.

While Nakagami embraced the victim, who had just been out drinking, her employee, a 41-year-old Chinese national, allegedly stole his wallet, containing about 190,000 yen in cash, from his tote bag.

On Thursday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of both suspects. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

“I didn’t do it,” Nakagami was quoted by the Ueno Police Station in denying the allegations upon her arrest this past April. “I don’t know anything.” The Chinese national also denied the allegations.

Police said previously that the suspects were seen carrying out the theft in security camera footage.