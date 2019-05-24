Hostess club enlisted non-paying customers into fraud ring

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the former manager of a hostess club in Tachikawa City who enlisted non-paying customers into a fraud ring, reports TBS News (May 24).

According to police, Kazuki Sawamura, 20, dispatched four non-paying customers of KiraKira Girls to the ring to make pick-ups. “You can work as a receiver [of defrauded funds] to pay off your debt,” he reportedly said.

The ring carried out frauds via the telephone. In one case, a woman in Gifu Prefecture, aged in her 70s, was swindled out of 2 million yen last October, police said.

The matter emerged after one of the customers was arrested by police. During questioning, the dispatching by Sawamura emerged.