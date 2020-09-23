Hostess club employee attempted to rape woman ‘due to job stress’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee at a hostess club over the allegedly attempted rape of a woman in Toshima Ward earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 23).

At just past 3:00 a.m. on July 3, Daiki Shibuya, 29, called out to the woman, aged in her 30s, with his lower body exposed as she returned home from shopping. “Let’s play,” he reportedly said.

Shibuya is then alleged to have attempted to rape the woman. He fled the scene when she resisted the attack.

“I did it due to accumulated job stress,” Shibuya was quoted by police in admitting the allegations.

According to police, Shibuya was not acquainted with the woman. The incident took place about 1 kilometer from his residence.