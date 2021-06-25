Host in custody over alleged rape of woman accused in second case

HYOGO (TR) – A bar host who is in custody over the alleged rape of a woman has been further accused in a second case involving a customer, police have revealed, reports the Kobe Shimbun (June 24).

For the latest allegations, the Kobe-Nishi Police Station on Thursday accused the unnamed host, 22, of indecent assault, making threats and extortion. The suspect has declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

The victim is a 24-year-old female of the suspect’s club. During visits, she had accumulated debt.

On March 25 and April 12, the host took the victim to a hotel in Kobe City and another location. During the visits, he allegedly threatened her into signing a promissory note for the debt.

He also collected a total of 48,000 yen in cash and took nude photographs of her, police said.

Police had already arrested the suspect over a similar case involving another woman, who was also a customer. In that case, he allegedly raped the victim and extorted her.