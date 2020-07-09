Host club employee not prosecuted over alleged overcharging of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a male bar host over the alleged overcharging of a woman he met online, reports TBS News (July 8).

On May 4, Ryo Urai, 22, allegedly lured the woman, aged in her 20s, to the club in the Kabukicho red-light district by claiming that the fee would be “5,000 yen per person” that day.

After the woman stayed at the club between around 8:00 p.m. and midnight, she was presented with a bill totaling around 1 million yen, which she paid by credit card.

Urai also received an additional 200,000 yen in cash from the woman that she withdrew from an ATM machine after he falsely told her that the credit card could not be read.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating a metropolitan ordinance that prohibits bottakuri, or inflating bills, in June, Urai denied the allegations, the Shinjuku Police Station said previously.

On Wednesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Urai. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Urai had met her through a matchmaking app. During her visit, she became heavily intoxicated. Thereafter, she realized she had been charged a total of 1.2 million yen and reported the matter to police.