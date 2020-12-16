 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hokkaido: YouTuber ‘wanted to increase views’ with fake police car

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 16, 2020

HOKKAIDO (TR) – It was a whole new take on the phrase “dressing up for Halloween.”

Hokkaido Prefectural Police have accused a popular figure on YouTube of driving around Sapporo City inside an imitation patrol car, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 15).

On October 31, the male YouTuber, aged in his 30s, allegedly drove the vehicle on a public road near the Susukino red-light district of Chuo Ward.

The vehicle is typically used for the shooting of films and television dramas. It was rented from a company in Sapporo.

In footage posted on social media, the car is shown traveling down a road as several actual police officers give chase on foot.

On Tuesday, police sent him to prosecutors for violating the Road Transport Vehicle Act. “I wanted to increase my number of views with a crazy video,” he said.

Police also sent an employee at the rental company, aged in his 40s, to prosecutors over the incident.

Published in Crime, Hokkaido, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »