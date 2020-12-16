Hokkaido: YouTuber ‘wanted to increase views’ with fake police car

HOKKAIDO (TR) – It was a whole new take on the phrase “dressing up for Halloween.”

Hokkaido Prefectural Police have accused a popular figure on YouTube of driving around Sapporo City inside an imitation patrol car, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 15).

On October 31, the male YouTuber, aged in his 30s, allegedly drove the vehicle on a public road near the Susukino red-light district of Chuo Ward.

The vehicle is typically used for the shooting of films and television dramas. It was rented from a company in Sapporo.

In footage posted on social media, the car is shown traveling down a road as several actual police officers give chase on foot.

On Tuesday, police sent him to prosecutors for violating the Road Transport Vehicle Act. “I wanted to increase my number of views with a crazy video,” he said.

Police also sent an employee at the rental company, aged in his 40s, to prosecutors over the incident.