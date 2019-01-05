 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hokkaido: Woman, 48, fatally strangles mother with cord

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 5, 2019

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old woman after she allegedly killed her mother in Iwamizawa City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 31).

At just past 2:00 p.m., Mayumi Takashima, of no known occupation, tipped off police, saying that she had killed her mother at the residence of the victim.

Officers arriving at the residence, found the suspect’s mother, 70-year-old Tomoko, collapsed in the living room with a cord around her neck.

Iwamizawa City
A woman, 48, fatally strangled her mother at their residence in Iwamizawa City on December 30 (Twitter)

Tomoko was rushed to a hospital in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, but she was later confirmed dead, according to the Iwamizawa Police Station.

Based on evidence at the scene, police suspect that Mayumi strangled her mother with the cord.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of murder, Mayumi rambled incomprehensibly in admitting to the allegations. Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.

Published in Crime, Hokkaido, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »