Hokkaido university student paid for airline ticket in abducting school girl

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a male university student over the alleged abduction of a school girl in which he paid for her air travel, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 4).

Over September 2 and 3, Toshiki Hasuo, 21, allegedly brought the girl, a high school student living in Kagoshima Prefecture in the southern island of Kyushu, to his residence in Abashiri City, Hokkaido while knowing she is a minor.

According to the Abashiri Police Station, the girl told her parents on September 2 that she was heading for “club activities.” When she did not return home, her father alerted police. Based on information from her mobile telephone, officers located her at the residence of Hasuo on September 3.

The girl was not hurt in the incident, police said.

The suspect got to know the girl via a social-networking service. “I want to live my life away from my parents,” she wrote to the suspect. “I will cooperate with you,” he responded, police said.

In abducting the girl, the suspect arranged for her airline ticket from Kagoshima to Hokkaido, police said.