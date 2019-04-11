Hokkaido: Thieves attempted to pull ATM from convenience store with cable

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police are hunting for two men who attempted to steal an ATM machine from a convenience store in Asahikawa City on Wednesday, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 10).

At around 2:20 a.m., the pair burst into the outlet of Seico Mart, located in the Nagayamacho area, and held a knife up to a female cashier while ordering her to sit.

They then tied one end of the cable around the machine with the other affixed to the back of a truck. They then attempted to load the machine onto a push cart.

After failing to complete the loading, they fled, leaving the machine behind. The employee was not hurt in the incident, police said.

According to police, the robbers smashed a window near the door in attempting to steal the machine.

One of the suspects is believed to be in his 20s or 30s. He was dressed all in black. The other has a medium build. He was attired in a light brown coat.

Police are seeking their whereabouts on suspicion of attempted robbery.