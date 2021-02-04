Hokkaido: Sapporo teacher used stimulant drugs ‘to eliminate work stress’

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a teacher in Sapporo City over the alleged use of stimulant drugs, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 4).

According to the Sapporo-Minami Police Station, the suspect is 29-year-old Takanori Yokota, a teacher at a school for the blind. He is alleged to have used kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, between the middle of January and Wednesday.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law, Yokota admitted to the allegations. “I used stimulant drugs to eliminate work stress,” he said.

At just past noon on Wednesday, Yokota visited a koban police box. “I am a user of stimulant drugs,” he said. The results of an analysis of his urine gave a positive result for stimulant drugs, police said.

Police searched his residence in Sapporo’s Chuo Ward and found at least one syringe. The suspect told police that he bought drugs on the internet.

“We don’t know the details [of the matter] yet, but it is regrettable that a school staff member was arrested,” a representative of the Hokkaido Prefectural Board of Education was quoted. “In the future, we will seek the facts through the progress of the investigation, and then we will take strict measures.”