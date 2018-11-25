 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hokkaido: Pianist flashes convenience store clerk

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 25, 2018

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a male pianist for allegedly exposing himself inside a convenience store in Sapporo earlier this year, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Nov. 23).

At around 5:15 p.m. on September 30, Ryoji Hojito, a 59-year-old resident of Sapporo, approached the counter of the store, located in the Kitano area of Kiyota Ward, and dropped his pants in exposing his lower body to a female clerk.

Hojito, who has been accused of indecent exposure, admits to the allegations, according to the Toyohira Police Station.

Ryoji Hojito
Ryoji Hojito (right) performed at theater Sapporo Coo in 2016 (Art Alert Sapporo)

Hojito became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken inside the store.

Hojito is an improvisational pianist who has performs as a solo artist and in collaborations, including with composer Yoshihide Otomo. Known for unique piano performances in which he inserts empty cans and toys inside the instrument, he has achieved some acclaim in Europe.

