Hokkaido: Middle school students accused of robbing woman with knife

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have apprehended two second-year middle schools students for allegedly robbing a woman in Hakodate City on Tuesday, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 20).

At around 6:30 p.m., a boy, 14, and girl, 13, worked together to threaten the woman, 28, with a folding knife on a road near a shopping center and rob her of 10,000 yen in cash.

After the woman telephoned police, officers found the girl near the scene. After questioning her, the boy was located at his residence.

Police later accused the boy of robbery. “I did it for money,” the boy was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Meanwhile, the girl was taken into protective custody. She is scheduled to be delivered to a child consultation centers.