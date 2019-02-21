 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hokkaido: Middle school students accused of robbing woman with knife

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 21, 2019

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have apprehended two second-year middle schools students for allegedly robbing a woman in Hakodate City on Tuesday, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 20).

At around 6:30 p.m., a boy, 14, and girl, 13, worked together to threaten the woman, 28, with a folding knife on a road near a shopping center and rob her of 10,000 yen in cash.

After the woman telephoned police, officers found the girl near the scene. After questioning her, the boy was located at his residence.

Hakodate City
Two middle school students used a knife to rob a woman in Hakodate City on Tuesday (Twitter)

Police later accused the boy of robbery. “I did it for money,” the boy was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Meanwhile, the girl was taken into protective custody. She is scheduled to be delivered to a child consultation centers.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »