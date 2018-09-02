 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hokkaido: Masked knife-wielding man robs convenience store

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 2, 2018

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police are hunting for man in a mask who used a knife to rob a convenience store in Monbetsu City last week, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 2).

At around 11:55 p.m. on August 28, the man pushed down a female employee of Secoma Mart in the parking lot at the rear of the store.

The man then entered the outlet with the knife in his right hand and thrust it before two employees, including a 19-year-old boy. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly threatened.

The suspect then fled the scene with about 590,000 yen in cash inside a bag, according to the Monbetsu Police Station.

A man wielded a knife during the robbery of a convenience store in Monbetsu City on August 28 (Twitter)

Standing around 170 centimeters tall, the man was wearing a ski mask over his face, a blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants at the time of the incident. Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.

