Hokkaido: Man accused of sex with high school girl met on Twitter

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 21, 2021

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly engaging in sex with a high school girl in Sapporo City, reports Hokkaido Broadcasting (Feb. 18).

In July and November 2019, Tomoki Saito, a temporary employee, allegedly engaged in acts deemed indecent with the girl, then 17, at his residence in Chuo Ward.

No money changed hands between the suspect and the girl during either incident, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating a prefectural ordinance regarding the healthy upbringing of youths on February 19, Saito admitted to the allegations.

According to police, Saito got to know the girl through Twitter. He surfaced as a person of interest for police while they investigated a separate case with similar circumstances.

