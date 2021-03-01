Hokkaido: Man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old man over the alleged assault of his former girlfriend in Kitahiroshima City, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 25).

At around 10:30 a.m. on February 24, the unnamed suspect, who works in the demolition industry, allegedly pushed the head of the woman, aged in her 20s, onto the floor of her apartment.

The woman suffered a 5-centimeter-long gash on her forehead, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of inflicting bodily harm, the suspect admitted to the allegations.

After the incident, the woman visited a koban police box to lodge a report. When police returned with her to the residence, the suspect was not present.

However, police located the suspect near his residence in Shiroishi Ward, Sapporo City the day after the incident.

During their relationship, the suspect and the woman lived together. Thereafter, the suspect occasionally visited her residence. It was during one of those visits that the incident took place.

At one point in the past, police were also called about a dispute between the woman and her former boyfriend.