Hokkaido: Man accused of abusing ex-girlfriend’s daughter

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested the former boyfriend of a woman over the alleged abuse of her daughter in Sapporo City earlier this year, reports TBS News (Sept. 10).

In May, Suketoshi Saito, of no known occupation, allegedly slapped the head and face of the girl, an elementary school student, at the residence of the woman in Chuo Ward.

The girl suffered unspecified injuries in the incident, police said.

Saito admits to the allegations. “I did it as a means of home discipline,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

After the incident, the girl was taken into protective custody at a child consultation center. An employee at the center then contacted police.