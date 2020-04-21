Hokkaido: Man, 84, accused of bashing wife with concrete block

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested an 84-year-old man over the alleged assault of his wife at their residence in Otaru City on Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 21).

At around 9:00 p.m., Tadataka Imoto allegedly used a concrete block to bash his wife, aged in her 70s, in the head at the residence, located in the Midori area.

The suspect’s wife was transported to a hospital with an injury to the back of the head. Her condition is not considered life-threatening, the Otaru Police Station said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Imoto said, “I did not intend to kill. We got into a fight over money.”

According to police, the couple shares the residence with their son, aged in his 40s. After the incident, the son found his mother collapsed at the entrance. He then alerted emergency services.