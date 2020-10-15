Hokkaido: Man, 80, suspected in slashing of woman enlisted help while on run

HOKKAIDO (TR) – An eldlerly man in custody over the alleged stabbing of a woman in Asahikawa City last month enlisted the help of an acquaintance while he was on the run, police said, reports Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting (Oct. 12).

At around 4:15 p.m. on September 3, Fumihide Takeya, a carpenter, is alleged to have used a knife to repeatedly slash the upper body of the woman, 37, on a road.

The woman suffered serious injuries that will require three months to heal, police said.

After the incident, Takeya fled the scene. At around 1:00 p.m. on September 6, he appeared at the Asahikawa-Chuo Police Station in the company of a female acquaintance.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Takeya denied the allegations. “We got into an argument about her saying she liked me. I was resisting her initial attack,” he said, according to the Fukagawa Police Station.

On October 12, police further accused Takeya of requesting assistance from the acquaintance while on the run. Police did not reveal whether he admits to the new allegations.