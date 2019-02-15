Hokkaido: Man, 53, nabbed for splashing bodily fluid on girl inside streetcar

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly splashing bodily fluid on a girl inside a streetcar in Hakodate City last year, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 13).

At around 8:00 a.m. on December 13, the suspect, a temporary worker, approached the girl, aged in her teens, from behind inside the carriage and allegedly splashed his unspecified bodily fluid on her lower body.

The suspect, who has been accused of causing property damage, denies the allegations. “I didn’t do it,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the suspect is not acquainted with the victim. After the incident, she noticed the bodily fluid on her clothing upon departing the carriage and notified police.

The results of a DNA analysis later conducted on the bodily fluid proved to be a match for the suspect, police said.