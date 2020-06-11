Hokkaido: Man, 46, arrested over fatal stabbing of mother

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 46-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his mother at their residence in the town of Yakumo, reports Hokkaido Television Broadcasting (June 9).

At around 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, the husband of Nobuko Kubo telephoned emergency services to report that “she had been stabbed” by their son.

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence, located in the Oshin area, found Kubo, 69, collapsed inside a first-floor bedroom with stab wounds to the neck and chest.

She was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

After the incident, Shinichi Kubo, of no known occupation, left the scene by car. However, he was apprehended by police when he returned about 30 minutes later.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder, the suspect admitted to the allegations. He used several knives to slash his mother, police said.

The son lives at the residence. A neighbor told the network that sounds of fighting have been heard coming from the residence in the past.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

The residence is located about 4 kilometers from JR Yakumo Station.