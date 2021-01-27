Hokkaido: Man, 39, lived with corpses of mother, father

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly not reporting the death of his mother and leaving her body in their residence in Hakodate City.

According to NHK (Jan. 26), police also found the body of his father inside the residence, located in the Hiyoshicho area.

Between June and August of last year, Satoru Nakayasu, of no known occupation, allegedly lived with the corpse of his mother, 70-year-old Hiroko, at the residence.

“Because I am broke I could not do anything,” Nakayasu told police in admitting to the allegations.

Last October, the suspect’s sister contacted police. “I can’t contact my parents,” she reportedly said.

Officers then entered the residence and found the body of Hiroko. They also discovered the corpse of the suspect’s father, who is believed to have died several years before.

Neither body showed signs of external wounds. Police are now seeking the causes of death and the motives for the crimes.

Police believe Nakayasu suffers from a mental illness. However, he also collected the pension of his mother for a period after she died.