Hokkaido: Hakodate man lived with corpse of mother

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 3, 2021

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 43-year-old man after he was found to be living with the corpse of his mother in Hakodate City, reports NHK (Mar. 3).

On Tuesday, a city staff member visited the residence of Hiromitsu Yamamoto, a part-time employee, in the Hachimancho area and found the body stretched out inside.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, Yamamoto admitted to the allegations.

According to police, Yamamoto shares the residence with his 71-year-old mother. With her whereabouts not known, the body is believed to be hers.

A body was found in a Hakodate City residence on Tuesday (Twitter)

The partially decomposed body showed no signs of external wounds. The woman is believed to have died around November.

The city staff member visited the residence after receiving a tip that the “mother had not been seen” for an extended period.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body.

