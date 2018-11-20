Hokkaido: Ex-pro wrestler Chigusa Nagayo intercedes in marital dispute

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police arrested a 27-year-old man over a dispute with his wife in a parking garage in Sapporo early Monday, an incident that was mediated by former professional wrestler Chigusa Nagayo, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 19).

At just past 3:00 a.m., Nagayo, 53, heard a woman scream from the third floor of the garage, located in the Susukino red-light district. When she arrived at the scene, she saw Tasuku Hasegawa, the manager of a bar in Takikawa City, straddling his wife on the ground.

After Nagayo approached the couple to break up the fight, the man allegedly used both hands to drag her down by her hair, causing an injury to her left hand.

Officers arriving at the scene arrested Hasegawa on suspicion of assault. At the time the man was drunk, and his wife had been persuading him to return home.

In the 1980s, Nagayo garnered popularly as a member of the tag team The Crush Gals, which took the WWWA World Tag Team Championship for All Japan Women’s Pro-Wrestling four times.