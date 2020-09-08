 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hokkaido cops raid Yamaguchi-gumi office in drug investigation

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 8, 2020

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police last week raided an office of a criminal syndicate in Asahikawa City as a part of an investigation into drug trafficking, reports Sapporo Television Broadcasting (Sept. 2).

At around 11:00 a.m. on September 2, investigators pushed inside the office of the Kyokudo-kai, an affiliate gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi.

“Hey, stop it!” one gang member could be heard shouting as the news camera rolled.

On August 12, police accused 77-year-old Yukio Hidano of possessing 2.3 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, at an apartment complex in the city.

Hokkaido police seized more than 100 grams of stimulant drugs from a gang member’s residence in Asahikawa City on August 12 (Twitter)

Officers then searched Hidano’s residence and found an additional 111.2 grams of kakuseizai and 316 syringes concealed under the floor.

Upon his arrest, Hidano admitted to the allegations. “[I possessed the drugs] for trafficking,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The estimated total value of the contraband, including that seized at the apartment building, is around 7.3 million yen, police said.

Police are now investigating whether the trafficking of the drugs is a funding source for the gang.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Yakuza

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »