Hokkaido: Chinese woman accused of smuggling stimulant drugs in instant noodles

HOKKAIDO (TR) – A 31-year-old female Chinese national was last month sent to prosecutors for allegedly smuggling stimulant drugs concealed inside containers of instant noodles, local authorities have revealed, reports TBS News (June 18).

According to the Hokkaido Regional Bureau of Health and Welfare, the woman, 31, arrived in Japan at New Chitose Airport from Hong Kong.

The defendant then received about a shipment of 2 kilograms of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, concealed inside cartons of instant noodles and bath salts at a lodging facility in Sapporo City.

The woman then migrated with the contraband — valued at 120 million yen — to an unspecified location in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, the bureau said.

The defendat denies the allegations, telling the bureau that she did not know that the containers contained stimulant drugs.