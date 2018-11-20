Hiroshima: Woman killed 2 sons over ‘pessimism about future’

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested a 31-year-old woman over the fatal stabbing of her two young boys at the residence they share in Higashihiroshima City on Monday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Nov. 19).

At around 5:45 p.m., Ryoko Iwanaga, 31, tipped off emergency services, saying, “I stabbed my two children.” Emergency personnel arriving at the residence found Hayato, 5, and son Sota, 3, collapsed on the floor inside with wounds to the back and other areas of their bodies.

The two boys were transported to a hospital where they were confirmed dead, according to police.

Police subsequently arrested Iwanaga on suspicion of attempted murder. “I had pessimism about the future of my children,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The children shared the residence with their mother and father, who was away at the time of the incident. A knife that is believed to have been used in the crime was seized from the residence, police said.

Police are investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.