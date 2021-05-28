 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hiroshima woman, 76, called authorities after son’s corpse started ‘to smell’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 28, 2021

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested a 76-year-old woman in Hiroshima City after the discovery of the corpse of her son inside their residence, reports NHK (May 25).

On Monday morning, Toshiko Ujibe alerted emergency services. “My son is dead,” she reportedly said, “and his corpse is starting to smell. So I don’t know what to do.”

Personnel arriving at their apartment in the Omachinishi area of Asaminami Ward found the decaying body of her son, 53-year-old Satoshi, atop a futon.

Police found the corpse of a man, 53, in Hiroshima City on Monday (Twitter)

Ujibe shared the residence with Satoshi. Police arrested her arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse that same day.

Police believe that Satoshi died about 10 days before the discovery. An examination of the body showed gash marks around the neck area.

In addition to seeking the cause of death, police are considering whether to open a murder case.

Published in Crime and Japan Breaking News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »