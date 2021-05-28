Hiroshima woman, 76, called authorities after son’s corpse started ‘to smell’

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested a 76-year-old woman in Hiroshima City after the discovery of the corpse of her son inside their residence, reports NHK (May 25).

On Monday morning, Toshiko Ujibe alerted emergency services. “My son is dead,” she reportedly said, “and his corpse is starting to smell. So I don’t know what to do.”

Personnel arriving at their apartment in the Omachinishi area of Asaminami Ward found the decaying body of her son, 53-year-old Satoshi, atop a futon.

Ujibe shared the residence with Satoshi. Police arrested her arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse that same day.

Police believe that Satoshi died about 10 days before the discovery. An examination of the body showed gash marks around the neck area.

In addition to seeking the cause of death, police are considering whether to open a murder case.