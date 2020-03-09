Hiroshima: Woman, 54, fatally stabs husband in Fukuyama

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 54-year-old woman over the alleged fatal stabbing of her husband in Fukuyama City, reports Kyodo News (Mar. 8).

At around 3:45 a.m., Tomie Tsuchiya, a part-time employee, allegedly used a knife with a 17-centimeter-long blade to stab her husband, 44-year-old Makoto, in the abdomen inside their residence, located in the Nogamicho area.

Tsuchiya then alerted emergency services. Officers from the Fukuyama-Higashi Police Station found Makoto collapsed inside the

residence.

Makoto was confirmed dead at a hospital about one hour later, police said.

“I did not intend to kill,” Tsuchiya told police upon her arrest on suspicion of attemtped murder.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.