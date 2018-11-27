Hiroshima: Woman, 43, stabs 2 policemen during search

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police arrested a 43-year-old woman after she allegedly stabbed two officers conducting a search of her residence in Hiroshima City on Tuesday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Nov. 27).

At around 9:20 a.m., Yoko Kimura, 43, allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab one officer (47) in the abdomen and the other (38) in the thigh at the residence, located in the Nakanohigashi area of Aki Ward.

The two officers were transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police subsequently apprehended Kimura on suspicion of attempted murder and interfering with the duties of a public servant.

Prior to the incident, the two officers arrived at the residence with five other officers to conduct a search on suspicion of fraud.