Hiroshima: Taxi driver, 70, accused of murdering wife in car

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested a 70-year-old male taxi driver for allegedly killing his wife inside his vehicle in Hiroshima in City last week, reports Nikkan Sports (Sept. 4).

At some point between 8:30 p.m. on September 3 and 5:50 a.m. the following day, Junichi Hosoi is alleged to have fatally strangled his wife, 72-year-old Yoshiko, inside the vehicle while it was parked at a rest area along the Chugoku Expressway in Asakita Ward.

Hosoi, who has been accused of murder, admits to the allegations, according to the Asaminami Police Station.

At around 11:00 p.m. on September 3, a member of the couple’s family reported the pair missing. The following morning, a police officer found the vehicle parked at the rest area.

“She’s sleeping,” Hosoi told the officer in referring to Yoshiko, seated inside. However, after the vehicle was taken to an office of West Nippon Expressway Co. the officer concluded that she was dead.

An examination of the body of Yoshiko showed no signs of external wounds. As well, her clothes had not been disturbed, police said.

Hosoi had several injuries that appeared to be self-inflicted, leading them to conclude that he planned a murder-suicide.