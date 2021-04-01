Hiroshima: Man, 75, lived with corpse of wife in Mihara

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested a 75-year-old man after he was found to be living with the corpse of his wife in Mihara City, reports NHK (March 30).

On Tuesday, police working off a tip entered the residence of Kazumi Ueda and found the body of his wife, 82-year-old Kimie, in the bathroom.

“Once my wife died, I became panicked,” Ueda was quoted by the Mihara Police Station. “I didn’t know what to do.”

Police believe Kimie died in the middle of March. He was sent to prosecutors on suspicion of abandoning a corpse on Wednesday.

Ueda shared the residence with Kimie. Prior to the discovery on Tuesday, a daughter arrived at the residence after not being able to reach her mother.

The daughter contacted police after finding her mother collapsed in the bathroom.

An examination of the body of Kimie revealed no signs of external wounds. Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to her death.