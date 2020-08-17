 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hiroshima: Man, 48, accused of fatally stabbing mother

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 17, 2020

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his mother at their residence in Hiroshima City, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 15).

Sometime on August 11 or the following day, Hidenori Tsuge, of no known occupation, is alleged to have used a knife to fatally stab his mother, 89-year-old Eiko, in the chest at the residence, located in Minami Ward.

After carrying out the crime, Tsuge alerted police. “My mother collapsed,” he reportedly said at around 4:50 p.m. on August 12.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder, Tsuge admitted to the allegations.

Based on the wound, which penetrated to the heart, police believe that the suspect had a strong intent to kill his mother.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.

